Banbury law firm celebrates qualification of two solicitors

Spratt Endicott Solicitors, based on South Bar Street in Banbury, are celebrating the qualification of two solicitors through their successful trainee solicitor programme and the arrival of two new trainees who join the programme.

Spratt Endicott Solicitors, based on South Bar Street in Banbury, are celebrating the qualification of two solicitors through their successful trainee solicitor programme and the arrival of two new trainees who join the programme.

The move is part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to support the development of all staff and provide opportunities to the next generation of lawyers.

Sigourney Lee and Krizha Ramos successfully completed their training contracts with Spratt Endicott through hard work and dedication, qualifying on September 2. Sigourney now joins the Family Law Department and Krizha joins the Dispute Resolution Department. Several other members of staff – including director and head of family law Patrick Mulcare – have followed a similar path and give testament to the importance that the firm sees in providing expert training to the next generation of legal specialists.

This month, trainee solicitors Emma Eastwood and Stephen Yates both join the firm having previously worked in legal support roles in national firms Penningtons Manches Cooper and Knights plc respectively.

Each will complete a two year training contract, providing them with the skills and knowledge required to become fully qualified solicitors in September 2023.

Lucy Gordon, head of the firm’s private client department and training principal, said: “We are delighted to be able to congratulate both Sigourney and Krizha on qualifying as solicitors. Both have shown themselves to be a fantastic asset to the business over the course of their training here, and it is very exciting to see what the future holds for each of them."

HR Director Carole Carbery added: “We place great emphasis on the training and development of our staff at all levels of the business. We are proud of the success that many have seen since qualifying. It is fantastic to be able to welcome such talent to the business. “