Banbury laundry is donating bedding and towels to help homeless families

A linen laundry supplier in Banbury is helping to put a fresh sparkle into the lives of homeless families.

Clean Banbury, based in Beaumont Road, has donated bed linen and towels to a charity that supports families who are struggling financially.

The moves follows an urgent appeal from MK Storehouse, a charity based in Milton Keynes, for bedding and towels for homeless and vulnerably housed people in the area.

Clean Laundry, which also helps Macmillan Cancer Support, supplied the needed 20 double and 20 single duvet covers and sheets, 60 pillowcases; 20 hand towels and 20 bath towels.

And the laundry is continuing it work to help the charity.

Graeme Andrews, site director for Clean Banbury, which five months ago announced a £150,000 investment in its Banbury site and was looking to recruit new staff, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support a charity which gives vital support to local people in need.

He added: “It’s great that our linens have found such worthy homes and we look forward to supporting MK Storehouse in the future with more donations.”

MK Storehouse was set up by the Grand Union Vineyard Church in Milton Keynes.

The charity provides donated clothing for adults and for children of school age upwards free of charge to families. It also hosts a drop-in session for those requiring a friendly ear and signposts them to other agencies for further help.

Clean, which has branches across the country, operates in both the linen and workwear rental markets, working with a wide range of businesses across the UK from the hotel, restaurant, catering, food manufacturing, engineering and pharmaceutical industries.

The laundry supplies bed linen, towelling and table linen to businesses in South East England and the Midlands, including Center Parcs and Premier Inn hotels.

Acquired by Alsco in May 2018, Clean offer products and services to its portfolio of more than 5,500 businesses, ranging from independent organisations to global brands.