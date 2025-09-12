Banbury kebab takeway nominated for award at Turkish food awards

A popular kebab takeaway in Banbury has been shortlisted for an award at this year’s Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

Staff at Antep Kebab House on South Bar Street have said they are delighted to be nominated for the 'Best Takeaway Regional' award.

This year marks the third edition of the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards, which is set to take place at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane on November 3.

A spokesperson for Antep Kebab House said: “It is a great honour for us to be recognised regionally in such a prestigious award.

“We are truly delighted that our efforts to serve our guests have been acknowledged in this way.”

First opening in 2021, Antep Kebab House has received positive reviews online from customers and has received several nominations at industry awards.

In 2021, the takeaway was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at that year’s Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

Last year, Antep Kebab House was also shortlisted for the Best Regional Takeaway at the British Kebab Awards.

The Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards is an annual awards event that celebrates successful businesses within the British-Turkish hospitality sector.

A spokesperson for the Brit Trade Awards, who manage the awards said: “Recognising the authentic tastes, traditional hospitality, and innovative approaches that characterise Turkish cuisine, these awards celebrate the restaurateurs, chefs, and businesses that bring the rich culinary heritage of Turkey to British communities.

“The Turta Awards aim to elevate standards and promote the diverse offerings of Turkish gastronomy.”

For more information, visit:https://www.brittradeawards.org/turta_2025_semi_finals