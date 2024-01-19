Banbury kebab shop nominated for 'Best Regional Takeaway' at industry awards

A Banbury kebab house has been nominated for the ‘Best Regional Takeaway’ award at the upcoming British Kebab Awards.

Antep Kebab House on South Bar Street has been nominated as part of the 12th British Kebab Awards, set to take place on February 27 at the Westminster Hotel.

The takeaway, which has received top reviews from customers online, first opened in 2021 and was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at that year’s award ceremony.

A spokesperson for the takeaway said: “As the Antep Kebab House family, it is an honour to be deemed worthy of the British Kebab Award.

"We would like to thank everyone who supports us. I would also like to point out that our goal is to be first at the event on February 27.”

The event aims to celebrate the best of the industry, which is worth £2.2 billion to the UK economy and had over 1,000 attendees at last year’s event.