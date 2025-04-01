Banbury infrastructure expert earns promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading property consultancy has promoted an infrastructure professional at its office in Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fisher German has announced that Molly Prior, who works within the firm’s Infrastructure division, has been promoted to Senior Surveyor.

Molly joined Fisher German in late 2022 after a decade in the property industry and became an AssocRICS-qualified surveyor as a result of her extensive experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She primarily works with major Fisher German client Severn Trent Water to facilitate the delivery of key projects across its region.

Molly Prior is now a Senior Surveyor in Fisher German's Banbury office after being promoted

She will continue to be part of this team following the firm’s successful retender to work with the water company during its AMP8 period over the next five years.

Molly said: “I’m thrilled that my hard work at Fisher German has led to a promotion, and I’m looking forward to helping Severn Trent achieve its goals and further my career at Fisher German.

“Since I joined, Fisher German has been very clear about how I can progress my career and the steps I needed to take to move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great that Fisher German has put its faith in me while I am still an Associate RICS member. By supporting me and other colleagues on this alternative pathway, Fisher German is helping to break down barriers into the industry and promote inclusivity.”

The firm has made a total of 64 promotions across the business, reflecting a renewed commitment to providing clients with a comprehensive service that leverages the full spectrum of the company's expertise.

Fisher German continues to place high emphasis on promoting from within through its ‘Grow’ career pathway, which gives employees a clear route to advance within the business.

The promotions also follow the introduction of a new package of staff benefits, including an extended Christmas break and enhanced family leave policies for those taking maternity, adoption and shared parental leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, added: “These promotions recognise the very best of Fisher German and the hard work so many colleagues put in every day to add value for our clients.

“All of our promotions have been made against our ‘Grow’ Career Progression Framework, which gives our colleagues clear guidance for career advancement within the company – no matter what level they are at.

“Huge congratulations to all those promoted, it is thoroughly deserved and ensures that we continue to build for the future across our business.”