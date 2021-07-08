Banbury independent record shop to host record store day next week

Banbury's Independent Record Shop, Strummer Room Records, is hosting Record Store Day Drop 2 on Saturday July 17.

Record Store Day is the one day of the year when around 250 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture. Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar. Due to Covid-19 restrictions still in place, Strummer Room Records are running an appointment system for Drop 2.

To book a time-slot, go to: https://www.strummerroom.com/products/record-store-day-drop-2

Shop owner Chris Oakes said: "Following the success of Record Store Day Drop 1, which took place on 12th June with well over 100 vinyl record enthusiasts passed through our doors, we are looking forward to meeting customers old and new on 17th July.

"We operate the appointment system to avoid long queues forming and to ensure that we can be as Covid-safe as possible.

There are more than 200 limited edition releases available throughout the day, these can not be bought online until after 6pm on the day, so any customers that are looking to get their hands on any of these records, then please book a time-slot as soon as possible."