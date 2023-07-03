News you can trust since 1838
Banbury heating engineer impresses judges to win first prize at national industry awards

A renewable energy engineer from Banbury has been recognised as the most sustainable in his field at a national industry awards event.
By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

Engineer and owner of Custom Renewables, Liam Barry, was presented the award after impressing judges with his knowledge and expertise in delivering energy-efficient solutions for customers.

Liam came top of his category at the eighth annual Heating Installer Awards (June 28) after scoring highly when having work reviewed by industry experts and racking up support in the public vote.

Commenting on his win, Liam said: "To achieve national recognition as the most sustainable installer is hugely rewarding. I’m extremely passionate about delivering efficient systems to help lower customers’ utility bills as well as their carbon footprints, and to embrace products and solutions for the greater good of the environment.

Liam Barry on the left, alongside other winners at the Heating Installer Awards 2023.Liam Barry on the left, alongside other winners at the Heating Installer Awards 2023.
Liam Barry on the left, alongside other winners at the Heating Installer Awards 2023.

"I’m incredibly humbled to have the backing and credibility of a highly respected, national industry award and I look forward to seeing where this will take my business."

