Pictured on the newly reopened Spiceball footbridge: Graham Bleach, Spiceball Leisure Centre manager, Cherwell District Cllr Phil Chapman and Cherwell District Cllr Lynn Pratt (submitted image from Castle Quay)

Castle Quay has announced the reopening of the footbridge over the River Cherwell linking Spiceball Leisure Centre to Spiceball Road following its closure during the development of Castle Quay Waterfront.

The river footbridge reopening is the latest milestone to be achieved in the regeneration of this canal side destination in Banbury and will greatly improve public access to Spiceball Leisure Centre.

The new waterfront development will include a brand-new 30,000 sq. ft Lidl and 117 room Premier Inn opening later this summer.

The Light will be opening a high-quality entertainment experience in Easter 2022, which includes a state-of-the-art eight screen cinema, a leisure offering with 10 lanes of bowling and a sun terrace overlooking the canal. The Waterfront will also include several restaurants, which are set to open at the beginning of next year, all of which will create an amazing new leisure destination in Banbury.

Cllr Phil Chapman, Cherwell District Council’s lead member for leisure and sport, said: “The footbridge reopening will greatly improve people’s day to day commutes and visits – it has never been so easy to go to the Spiceball Leisure Centre and then pop into the shops or get a bite to eat at Castle Quay.”

Cllr Phil Chapman, Cherwell District Council’s lead member for leisure and sport, added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the people of Banbury for their understanding while the footbridge was out of use. The new Castle Quay Waterfront destination will bring an exceptional new offering to the town centre, complementing the existing shopping centre perfectly and providing the best-in-class lifestyle offer for residents and tourists.”