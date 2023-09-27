Banbury exceeds expectations with six eateries shortlisted for national food awards

Six Banbury cafes and restaurants in Banbury have been recognised among the best in England after being announced as finalists for the Food Awards England.

This year’s Food Awards England, set to take place in Birmingham in late autumn, will feature an impressive range of eateries from Banbury, who have been nominated by the public for their excellent service.

The town's cafes and bistros are leading the way, with four finalists announced in the south-east region, giving the town more finalists than any other city or town in the area, including London.

The finalists were Reg’s Cafe on Thorpe Way, the Old Town Cafe and Gallery on Parson’s Street, Pavement Coffee Co inside Banbury Museum and Gallery, and Koukouvagia Café on Broad Street.

Banbury's eateries have been punching above their weight, with an impressive six establishments making it to the finals of the Food Awards England 2023.

Speaking about the nomination, Reg Howe from Reg’s Cafe said: "It is great to be considered for this award within the hospitality sector. The hospitality industry has been hit so hard during and since Covid.

"Thank you to all of our loyal customers for their support, nominating, and voting for us."

The Pavement Coffee Co, run by married couple Callum Smith and Jane Marker, only moved from a van in People’s Park to their current location at the town’s museum at the end of 2021.

Since then, they have been impressing customers with their homemade food and selection of plant-based meals. Jane said: "We’re happy to be nominated, and we look forward to hearing the results."

Two of the town’s Italian restaurants have also received recognition for their food and service, with Pizza Calzone on Parson’s Street and North Bar Street’s La Foglia both finalists in the Italian establishment of the year category.

The highly-regarded Pizza Calzone has also been nominated for the best pizza restaurant award, which will see the popular Banbury restaurant face off against establishments across the country for the prestigious national title.

A spokesperson for the Parson’s Street restaurant said: "To be recognised as a finalist in not one but two categories at this year's Food Awards England is incredibly humbling.

"It's a validation of our commitment to excellence in the culinary world. We feel a great sense of pride in our accomplishments and look forward to the awards event, where we'll join fellow finalists in celebrating the vibrant food scene in England.”