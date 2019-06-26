Banbury cultural scene continues to grow as new art gallery opens

The owners of a new art gallery are hoping to add to the growing cultural scene in Banbury.

Kate and Paul Johnson opened White Horse Gallery in South Bar Street at a packed launch event on June 8.

White Horse Gallery, Banbury. Paul and Kate Johnson. NNL-190625-130427009

Kate said: “We want to share our love and passion for the art we sell, both online and in-store and strongly believe art is, and should be, for everyone.”

The pair, who run Apple Tree Framing in Daventry, searched high and low for the right location before finding it in an old butchers shop along the A361 in Banbury.

They fell in love with the space and set to work on an ambitious refurbishment of the building, breathing new life into what is now a contemporary art gallery with nationally-known artists.

Retailing hand selected original works, prints and bespoke framing, the couple pride themselves in putting people at ease, creating a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere in which customers can browse at leisure the selection of artist’s works on show.

White Horse Gallery, Banbury. NNL-190625-130438009

“We have a fantastic range of talented and diverse artists on board and are extremely proud to be part of the growing contemporary art market in the UK,” Kate added.

To welcome new customers, the owners are giving away a ‘beautiful birds in flight’ card by artist Natalie Toplass to the first 50 customers through the door from 10am on Tuesday.

For further information, contact Kate on 01295 367477 or visit whitehorsegallery.co.uk