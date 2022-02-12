Zeba Ali shared her apprenticeship experience with Banbury Cross Health Centre on social media this week as part of National Apprenticeship Week from February 7 to 13. (photo from BCHC Facebook page with permission)

An employee at Banbury Cross Health Centre (BCHC) has shared how an apprenticeship scheme positively impacted her life.

Zeba Ali shared her apprenticeship experience on social media this week as part of National Apprenticeship Week from February 7 to 13.

Zeba, who works with Banbury Cross Health Centre, said: "I'm Zeba. My career at Banbury Cross Health Centre (BCHC) began in 2017 when I started as a Level 2 apprentice in reception.

"After my apprenticeship I decided that I wanted to continue working in the NHS for BCHC and develop my career further. Four and half years later, I am still here, and I couldn’t be happier.

"During my time at BCHC I have worked in various departments. Whilst working for the data team, and rota team I was responsible for undertaking a wide range of administrative duties which included registering patients, ensuring all information was managed correctly, filed and followed up accordingly.

"I also assisted the manager with our appointment system and creating the rota for our large number of clinicians, making sure appointment sessions were entered correctly onto the clinical system within a timely manner, allowing clinicians time to plan their working hours.

"In February 2021, I further developed my career at BCHC and joined the business support team. My role as a business support coordinator is to support the practice with patient enquires, concerns and requests for information.

"I draft letters, take phone calls, coordinate diaries and organise meetings etc. During this time I have developed my communication skills as well as my organisational skills. I have gained so much knowledge and confidence when it comes to dealing with people and also about how the NHS works.

"In October 2021, I was successful in securing another role within the business support team and took on health and safety coordinator role for BCHC too. This has given me an opportunity to build my career and gain more experience, and I recently obtained my IOSH qualification following a course in London.

"I have loved every minute of my time at BCHC, and I am extremely proud of my myself and my progress. I love telling people what I do and where it all began.

"Apprenticeships are fantastic opportunities for those who have the willingness, vision, and ambition to do well.