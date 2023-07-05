News you can trust since 1838
Banbury company named as finalist at Mobile Industry Awards after gaining praise for its use of recycled products

A Banbury mobile phone accessory company has been named a finalist at the annual Mobile Industry Awards for its work using recycled materials in its products.
By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST

Juice, a manufacturer of tech accessories, is up for two awards this year - "Accessory Manufacturer of the Year" and "Sustainability Initiative of the Year," which it won at last year's awards.

The company has been praised for its ‘juice Made Mindfully’ campaign, which saw it start to manufacture every single product line using 90 per cent recycled waste collected from oceans, beaches and landfill sites.

Juice became the first mobile phone accessory and charger manufacturer in the UK to eliminate all ‘virgin’ plastic from its products after successfully launching the campaign in April 2022.

CEO of award-winning mobile phone accessory company juice, Jolyon Bennett.CEO of award-winning mobile phone accessory company juice, Jolyon Bennett.
CEO of juice, Jolyon Bennett, said: "To be shortlisted amongst industry giants such as Belkin, Three UK and Samsung is incredibly humbling yet affirming for both myself and the whole juice® team. We wish everyone the best of luck on the night!"

For more information, visit https://www.juice.co.uk/

