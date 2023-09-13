Banbury company celebrates its 20th anniversary onboard unique ship with its own pool and helicopter-landing pad

News you can trust since 1838
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST
A Banbury maritime events company celebrated its 20th anniversary with a party onboard a unique ship, moored unusually on the Thames in the heart of central London.

Petrospot Limited invited guests from around the world to enjoy drinks, canapes and a fabulous view of Tower Bridge while onboard the THV Galatea, a specialist ship owned by Trinity House which features a 30-tonne lift crane, a 1.2m² moon pool, a large working deck with the facility to lock containers, and a helicopter-landing pad.

Petrospot was celebrating both its 20th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of London International Shipping Week (LISW23) – a global maritime event which the company founded and runs under its partnership firm Shipping Innovation, in association with Bucks-based Elaborate Communications.

Petrospot’s managing director Llewellyn Bankes-Hughes said: “We are honoured that Trinity House kindly allowed us to use the Galatea for our celebrations and guests certainly appreciated the unique venue and iconic views.”

