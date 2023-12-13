Banbury company advises homeowners on the energy efficiency trick which can pay for Christmas in 2024

A Banbury-based firm specialising in loft insulation and boarding estimates one in four of the county’s homeowners can save the ‘price of Christmas’ in 2024 with its support.

Amazing Lofts says one-quarter of homes its team works in locally have no loft insulation which can save semi-detached residents £335 on their heating bills annually, rising to £590 for a detached property.

With energy regulator Ofgem announcing the typical household bill will rise to £1,928 annually from January, the Banbury-based loft experts are advising people to pay closer attention when storing their Christmas decorations away in the new year.

It follows a survey by YouGov which revealed Britons spend £300 on Christmas gifts each festive season – less than the potential annual savings to be made by having professionally installed insulation.

Kevin Baker, Co-Founder and Director of Amazing Lofts, said the combined energy savings which can be made across the county stretches into tens of millions.

“Retrieving and storing Christmas decorations is the most common reason people enter their lofts,” said Kevin. “We’re asking people in Oxfordshire to take a moment to consider if their loft insulation is appropriate or if they have any at all when entering their lofts.

“With household bills set to increase by a further five per cent in the new year, many families will be looking for ways to make extra savings as cost-of-living challenges continue to bite.

“Neglecting your loft is a huge red flag. A quarter of heat loss in homes comes from the roof which means without insulation your boiler will have to work harder and longer to achieve the same household temperature.”

Kevin explained fear of the dark and spiders as the most common reasons why customers choose to leave their loft space alone.

But since launching after the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazing Lofts has created more than 30 jobs and expanded its operation to cover as far south as Devon and north as Lincolnshire to tackle the problem.

Kevin added: “In most examples, our team is in and out within a day.

“We combine high qualify earth wool insulation of a minimum thickness of 270mm with loft boards raised on joists which are strong enough to walk on and provide a convenient storage space.