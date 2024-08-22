Banbury companies and food bank named as finalists at Cherwell Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several Banbury companies and a local food bank have been announced as finalists at this year’s Cherwell Business Awards.

Now in its 12th year, the annual event celebrates businesses in Banbury and Bicester who have achieved excellence.

Finalists were chosen by a panel of judges consisting of industry experts and business leaders representing the award’s sponsors.

The selection process involved a thorough evaluation of applications, followed by in-depth interviews and a collective judging meeting.

Some of the finalists at this year's Cherwell Business Awards.

Included among this year’s finalists are Banbury Community Fridge, Edd Frost and Daughters, Tugu Foods, The Light, Deanos Garage and Nothing But Footprints.

Placi Espejo, director of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: “We are delighted to reveal this year’s outstanding finalists, who truly exemplify excellence in our dynamic business community.

“Each of these companies has showcased exceptional achievements, innovative thinking, and a deep commitment to their customers, employees, and the local economy."

“Congratulations to all the finalists for their remarkable efforts and significant contributions. We look forward to celebrating their successes!”

The winners of the 2024 Cherwell Business Awards will be unveiled at a gala dinner event taking place on Friday, September 13 at the Chesterton Hotel in Bicester.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

The Bicester Village – Charity and Community Award

ARCh

Style Acre

Banbury Community Fridge

The Bicester Vision and Wednesday Business Club – Small Business Award

Edd Frost & Daughters

Oxford Duplication Centre

Digital Accounting Services

The Ellacotts – Business Person of the Year Award

James Bennett – Care & Independence

Lee Posonious – Tugo Foods

Richard Boon – Webmart

The Kärcher – Young Business Person of the Year Award

Karanjit Das – Begbroke Science Park

Storm Goodwin-Wiggins – Azets Holdings

Dean Moore – Deanos Garage

The Oxford Technology Park – Innovation Award

EZ Charge

Conserv Bioscience

Nikalyte

The OJI Marketing – New Business Award

Zimbl

Contact Web

VN Accountancy and Bookkeeping Ltd

The SE Solicitors – Large Business Award

EZ Charge

Tech Professionals

Care & Independence

The Wild Property Consultancy – Town Centre Award

The Crafters Emporium

The Light

Nothing But Footprints

The High Spec Composites – Engineering Excellence Award

Energenics

Nikalyte

EZ Charge

Sustainable Business Award

Juice Global

Orinoca

Ace Training

There will also be an Overall Winner Award 2024 sponsored by Norbar Torque Tools, which will be picked from the shortlisted finalists.

For more information, visit: https://cherwellbusinessawards.co.uk/