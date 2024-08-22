Banbury companies and food bank named as finalists at Cherwell Business Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Now in its 12th year, the annual event celebrates businesses in Banbury and Bicester who have achieved excellence.
Finalists were chosen by a panel of judges consisting of industry experts and business leaders representing the award’s sponsors.
The selection process involved a thorough evaluation of applications, followed by in-depth interviews and a collective judging meeting.
Included among this year’s finalists are Banbury Community Fridge, Edd Frost and Daughters, Tugu Foods, The Light, Deanos Garage and Nothing But Footprints.
Placi Espejo, director of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: “We are delighted to reveal this year’s outstanding finalists, who truly exemplify excellence in our dynamic business community.
“Each of these companies has showcased exceptional achievements, innovative thinking, and a deep commitment to their customers, employees, and the local economy."
“Congratulations to all the finalists for their remarkable efforts and significant contributions. We look forward to celebrating their successes!”
The winners of the 2024 Cherwell Business Awards will be unveiled at a gala dinner event taking place on Friday, September 13 at the Chesterton Hotel in Bicester.
The full list of finalists is as follows:
The Bicester Village – Charity and Community Award
- ARCh
- Style Acre
- Banbury Community Fridge
The Bicester Vision and Wednesday Business Club – Small Business Award
- Edd Frost & Daughters
- Oxford Duplication Centre
- Digital Accounting Services
The Ellacotts – Business Person of the Year Award
- James Bennett – Care & Independence
- Lee Posonious – Tugo Foods
- Richard Boon – Webmart
The Kärcher – Young Business Person of the Year Award
- Karanjit Das – Begbroke Science Park
- Storm Goodwin-Wiggins – Azets Holdings
- Dean Moore – Deanos Garage
The Oxford Technology Park – Innovation Award
EZ Charge
Conserv Bioscience
Nikalyte
The OJI Marketing – New Business Award
Zimbl
Contact Web
VN Accountancy and Bookkeeping Ltd
The SE Solicitors – Large Business Award
EZ Charge
Tech Professionals
Care & Independence
The Wild Property Consultancy – Town Centre Award
The Crafters Emporium
The Light
Nothing But Footprints
The High Spec Composites – Engineering Excellence Award
Energenics
Nikalyte
EZ Charge
Sustainable Business Award
Juice Global
Orinoca
Ace Training
There will also be an Overall Winner Award 2024 sponsored by Norbar Torque Tools, which will be picked from the shortlisted finalists.
For more information, visit: https://cherwellbusinessawards.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.