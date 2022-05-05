Collectors Assemble is hosting an event for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday May 7 at its store in Church Lane of the Banbury town centre

A Banbury comic book store will host an event for Free Comic Book Day this weekend, which will include several Star Wars cosplayers.

Collectors Assemble, Banbury’s comic book store located in Church Lane of the town centre, will host the event for Free Comic Book Day this Saturday May 7.

Every customer who visits on the day will be able to receive a selection of absolutely free comic books. Collectors Assemble have competitions already running with more prizes to be won on the day. Plus, thanks to the Rebel Legion UK and Vok’Chi Clan, four Star Wars characters will be in attendance collecting for charity and available for a photo opportunities with fans.

Karl Williams, the owner of the store, said: “Returning to its regular 7th May date after a two-year blip, Collectors Assemble are excited to share the day with fans new and old.

"Free Comic Book Day is not only for current readers, but it’s the perfect time for anyone looking to break into comics with free comics featuring Stranger Things, Marvel, DC, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Doctor Who, Sonic the Hedgehog and so much more. All you need to do is step foot in store on the day. While you’re there, browse through the thousands of comics, and merchandise Collectors Assemble have to offer.

“We’re looking forward to Free Comic Book Day returning to it’s traditional first Saturday of May spot. This is always our favourite day of the year and the perfect chance to introduce new people to comics while providing current readers with something new.

"As our first true Free Comic Book Day in Banbury since taking over from Comic Connections in 2019, we’re extremely excited to bring this event to the town and hope you will be there to enjoy it with us.”