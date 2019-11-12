Banbury CoC looking forward

Simon Keeping - Karcher

The BCOC Live Event on Thursday, November 21 between 9am and 1.30pm at Banbury Town Hall.

Attendees will find out what Banbury businesses are doing to ensure the future looks bright for employees, customers and the economy.

Keynote speakers under the theme of 'Preparing Banbury for the Future' include:

Debra Hunt, owner of Doodledash Interiors

- Simon Keeping, managing director, Kärcher UK Ltd. Kärcher recently built a new UK headquarters office, training academy and retail store in Banbury.

Simon Keeping will outline how the UK business is facing up to the current economic and political issues, the challenges of recruitment, training, and retention of a multi-generational workforce, together with changing customer habits and behaviours.

Simon said: “It is excellent that the local Chamber of Commerce is focusing on how current trends will shape the town’s future.

"Businesses large and small need to constantly innovate and adapt in order to take up the opportunities presented by these changes."

Dan and Violeta Ludlow, owner ofNothingbut Footprints

- Debra Hunt, owner of Doodledash Interiors in Parsons Street and Dan Ludlow, owner of Nothing but Footprints in Castle Quay.

These two small business owners will explain how they are gearing up to meet changing customer buying behaviours, together with the trends they have identified about the future of Banbury’s retail sector and the town centre as a place for commerce.

In addition, there will be an opportunity to put questions during a Q&A session to panel members:

- Jason De Kauwe – marketing director at Dematic,

- Bernard Grenville-Jones – co-governor at Activate Learning Group,

- Nigel Tipple – chief executive of Oxfordshire’s Local Enterprise Partnership,

- John Madden – vice chair of First Line and chair of Tooley’s Boatyard Trust,

- Tim Tarby-Donald – director of Visit Banbury Community Interest Company,

- Adele Taylor – corporate director of Finance at Cherwell District Council,

- Jo Holland – manager of Banbury Business Improvement District (BID).