Banbury coach house apartment goes up for auction

A coach house apartment with garage in Banbury is coming up for auction later this month.

Two-bedroom 17 Alma Road is among 186 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £180,000 to £200,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 30 October.

Regional Director & Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “This freehold coach house-style apartment is situated in a modern development within half a mile of Banbury town centre and mainline railway station with services to London (Marylebone), Birmingham (Moor Street), Manchester, Newcastle and others.

AUCTION: 17 Alma Road, Banbury

“It is a well-appointed property with two bathrooms, electric heaters, double glazed windows, a garage providing parking and a storage room to the rear. The kitchen includes an oven, hob, extractor and washer dryer.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/261/136/

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth this year, goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

