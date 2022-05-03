Banbury centenarian is awarded life membership of business club to mark his 100th birthday

Nevill Turner, left, is pictured with Dr Hugh Gillies as Mr Turner is awarded life membership of the Probus Compton Club, Banbury to mark his 100th birthday

Mr Turner was presented with his certificate at the club’s monthly lunch at the Moon and Sixpence, Hanwell by the newly-elected chairman Dr Hugh Gillies. Members stood to give him a round of applause and sing Happy Birthday.

Mr Turner has been a member of the club - for retired professional and businessmen - since 1994 and was chairman in 2006. He is one of three people made life members this year. The others were Cliff Butler of Bodicote, chairman in 2002, and John Giddings of Stanbridge House, Banbury who was chairman in 2009.

Mr Turner, who lives in Drayton, was married for 47 years; his wife passed away 30 years ago. He has three sons - one of whom lives in Montreal, Canada - four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He worked for Alcan for most of his professional life and was involved in research before moving to the company headquarters in Montreal where he stayed for 15 years.

Mr Turner is a founder member of Banbury Cross Players and Banbury Rotary Club. He is able to boast of having been to more than 100 Shakespeare productions at Stratford-on-Avon during his time living in Banbury.

The 45-member Probus Compton Club meets for lunch with a speaker at The Moon and Sixpence on the second Wednesday of each month, and for a coffee morning on the last Wednesday of the month. New members are welcome.