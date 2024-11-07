Banbury carers among those celebrated at Trust's Oxfordshire Employee Awards

Inspirational employees and volunteers from care homes and extra care housing (ECH) schemes in Oxfordshire, run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) were celebrated at the Trust Recognition Awards 2024. The ceremony took place at Oxford Town Hall, last month.

Over eighty guests attended the event including James Macnamara, High Sherrif of Oxfordshire and OSJCT Trustee. The opening address was given by Dan Hayes OBE, Chief Executive, Master of Ceremonies role was Mike Stredder, Group Operations Director. Awards were given out by Mark Everall, Chair of Trustees, Mark Brenninkmeijer, Trustee, and members of the Senior Leadership Team.

Candidates for the Trust Recognition Awards were nominated by colleagues, residents, and friends of care homes. Nominations were judged by a panel and finalists invited to the awards, where winners were presented with trophies.

Dan Hayes said: “The collective skill and effort of OSJCT employees achieves the most wonderful outcomes for the people within our care. Our teams restore identity and dignity and replace vulnerability with love and compassion.

Long service award recipients at Oxfordshire Trust Awards

“It is my privilege to be in the company of people who live the values of the Trust, and who have excelled in what they do.”

The 2024 award winners are:

Exceptional Dedication to Caring Award

Julieann Sheehan, Head Housekeeper, Spencer Court, Woodstock

l-r Sarah Head, Spencer Court, Claire Smith, Orchard Meadows in Banbury, Unsung Hero winners

Outstanding Community Engagement Award

Johanne Tustin, Activities Co-ordinator, Henry Cornish Care Centre, Chipping Norton

The Empowerment Award

Ronie Ninalga, Carer, Westgate House, Wallingford

Unsung Hero of the Year

Sarah Head, Admin Assistant, Spencer Court, Woodstock

Clare Smith, Deputy Domiciliary Care Manager, Orchard Meadows ECH, Banbury

Andrew Lawrence, Executive Chef, Wellford Gardens, Wheatley, nr Oxford

The Inspirational Leader Award

Chiannon Evans, Domiciliary Care Manager, Isis Court ECH and Shotover View ECH, Oxford

The Inspirational Leader Award

Dorte Chandler, General Manager, Wellford Gardens, Wheatley, nr Oxford

Making a Difference Volunteering Award

Graham Adkins, Volunteer, Westgate House, Wallingford

Marcus Holden, Volunteer, Larkrise Care Centre, Banbury

John Monckton Memorial Award

The Meadows, Didcot

This Award is given out in memory of a late Trustee to recognise improvements in care. This year’s theme – creative ideas to bring residents and families together through food and nutrition - reflects the importance of good food and nutrition at any age.

Long Service Awards

Number employees have been honoured with a Long Service Award, together achieving combined service of number years. Some of those named below attended the Trust Recognition Awards event.

Employees recognised for 25 years’ service:

Susan Poulton, Kitchen Assistant, Spencer Court, Woodstock

Claire Short, Housekeeper, Henry Cornish Care Centre, Chipping Norton

Susan Richards, Night Carer, Marston Court, Oxford

Kelly Ibbotson, Carer, Larkrise Care Centre, Banbury

Julie Jeffery, Care Leader, Lake House, Adderbury, Banbury

Anne Marie Benfield, Housekeeper, Henry Cornish Care Centre, Chipping Norton

Brenda Platts, Carer, Stirlings, Wantage

Leisa Harry, Head of Care, Marston Court, Oxford

Jaimie Strahan, Care Leader, Marston Court, Oxford

Employees with 35 years’ service:

Tracy Griffiths, Night Lead, Henry Cornish Care Centre, Chipping Norton

Susan Crierie, Laundry Assistant, Madley Park House, Witney

Christina Mackrell, Carer, Marston Court, Oxford

The Chairman’s Commendation for Meritorious Service has been awarded to the following employees, some of whom attended the Trust Recognition Awards event:

Christine Ruane, Admin Assistant, Townsend House, Headington

Anita Stock, Peripatetic Chef, Oxfordshire

Elaine Eadle, Admin Assistant, Longlands, Blackbird Leys