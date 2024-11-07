Banbury carers among those celebrated at Trust's Oxfordshire Employee Awards
Over eighty guests attended the event including James Macnamara, High Sherrif of Oxfordshire and OSJCT Trustee. The opening address was given by Dan Hayes OBE, Chief Executive, Master of Ceremonies role was Mike Stredder, Group Operations Director. Awards were given out by Mark Everall, Chair of Trustees, Mark Brenninkmeijer, Trustee, and members of the Senior Leadership Team.
Candidates for the Trust Recognition Awards were nominated by colleagues, residents, and friends of care homes. Nominations were judged by a panel and finalists invited to the awards, where winners were presented with trophies.
Dan Hayes said: “The collective skill and effort of OSJCT employees achieves the most wonderful outcomes for the people within our care. Our teams restore identity and dignity and replace vulnerability with love and compassion.
“It is my privilege to be in the company of people who live the values of the Trust, and who have excelled in what they do.”
The 2024 award winners are:
Exceptional Dedication to Caring Award
Julieann Sheehan, Head Housekeeper, Spencer Court, Woodstock
Outstanding Community Engagement Award
Johanne Tustin, Activities Co-ordinator, Henry Cornish Care Centre, Chipping Norton
The Empowerment Award
Ronie Ninalga, Carer, Westgate House, Wallingford
Unsung Hero of the Year
Sarah Head, Admin Assistant, Spencer Court, Woodstock
Clare Smith, Deputy Domiciliary Care Manager, Orchard Meadows ECH, Banbury
Andrew Lawrence, Executive Chef, Wellford Gardens, Wheatley, nr Oxford
The Inspirational Leader Award
Chiannon Evans, Domiciliary Care Manager, Isis Court ECH and Shotover View ECH, Oxford
The Inspirational Leader Award
Dorte Chandler, General Manager, Wellford Gardens, Wheatley, nr Oxford
Making a Difference Volunteering Award
Graham Adkins, Volunteer, Westgate House, Wallingford
Marcus Holden, Volunteer, Larkrise Care Centre, Banbury
John Monckton Memorial Award
The Meadows, Didcot
This Award is given out in memory of a late Trustee to recognise improvements in care. This year’s theme – creative ideas to bring residents and families together through food and nutrition - reflects the importance of good food and nutrition at any age.
Long Service Awards
Number employees have been honoured with a Long Service Award, together achieving combined service of number years. Some of those named below attended the Trust Recognition Awards event.
Employees recognised for 25 years’ service:
Susan Poulton, Kitchen Assistant, Spencer Court, Woodstock
Claire Short, Housekeeper, Henry Cornish Care Centre, Chipping Norton
Susan Richards, Night Carer, Marston Court, Oxford
Kelly Ibbotson, Carer, Larkrise Care Centre, Banbury
Julie Jeffery, Care Leader, Lake House, Adderbury, Banbury
Anne Marie Benfield, Housekeeper, Henry Cornish Care Centre, Chipping Norton
Brenda Platts, Carer, Stirlings, Wantage
Leisa Harry, Head of Care, Marston Court, Oxford
Jaimie Strahan, Care Leader, Marston Court, Oxford
Employees with 35 years’ service:
Tracy Griffiths, Night Lead, Henry Cornish Care Centre, Chipping Norton
Susan Crierie, Laundry Assistant, Madley Park House, Witney
Christina Mackrell, Carer, Marston Court, Oxford
The Chairman’s Commendation for Meritorious Service has been awarded to the following employees, some of whom attended the Trust Recognition Awards event:
Christine Ruane, Admin Assistant, Townsend House, Headington
Anita Stock, Peripatetic Chef, Oxfordshire
Elaine Eadle, Admin Assistant, Longlands, Blackbird Leys