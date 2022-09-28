Banbury care home manager shortlisted for national award

Francesca Cowley, home manager at Care UK’s Highmarket House, has been named as a finalist in the manager category of the National Care Awards,

Francesca Cowley, home manager at Care UK’s Highmarket House on North Bar Place, has been named as a finalist in the manager category of the National Care Awards.

The awards are held annually to celebrate the very best people in the long-term care sector, culminating in an awards ceremony on Saturday November 26.

Commenting on her nomination, Francesca said: “I was thrilled to be nominated for the award and was incredibly excited to hear that I’ve been listed as a finalist. I love my job and I just want to help make a difference – it’s so important to me that everyone here at Highmarket House feels valued and part of the wonderful, family community we have created.”

Care UK said the nomination is down to her 'passion and commitment to making a difference within the home', adding: "Having worked in the care sector from a young age, Francesca has over 13 years of experience. She has a deep understanding of the needs of residents, which allows her to form strong relationships with each resident and ensure their care is tailored personally, encouraging their independence and fulfilment.

