Banbury car parts supplier named as a finalist at automotive industry awards

Some of Banbury's First Line team at Automechanika Frankfurt last September in Germany.

A Banbury-based car parts supplier company has been shortlisted for the ‘Supplier of the Year’ award at the CAT Awards for the second year on the trot.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from First Line will again be attending the ceremony, which celebrates the best of the UK automotive aftermarket industry.

The car parts supplier based on Chalker Way was among the finalists last year and hopes to claim first place at this year’s awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Line will be flying the flag for Banbury as it competes against around 70 nominees to take home the award.

Dan Joyner, managing director of First Line Ltd., said: “To be nominated for 'Supplier of the Year' at the CAT Awards 2025 is a true testament to our team’s hard work and our customers' loyalty.

“We are proud to represent Oxfordshire on this national stage and remain dedicated to providing exceptional service and products.”

To vote for First Line and support their bid for the award, visit:https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8151393/CAT-Public-Vote