Banbury car parts supplier named as a finalist at automotive industry awards
Staff from First Line will again be attending the ceremony, which celebrates the best of the UK automotive aftermarket industry.
The car parts supplier based on Chalker Way was among the finalists last year and hopes to claim first place at this year’s awards.
First Line will be flying the flag for Banbury as it competes against around 70 nominees to take home the award.
Dan Joyner, managing director of First Line Ltd., said: “To be nominated for 'Supplier of the Year' at the CAT Awards 2025 is a true testament to our team’s hard work and our customers' loyalty.
“We are proud to represent Oxfordshire on this national stage and remain dedicated to providing exceptional service and products.”
To vote for First Line and support their bid for the award, visit:https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8151393/CAT-Public-Vote
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.