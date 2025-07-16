Banbury candlemaker turns lockdown hobby into eco-friendly small business
Sapni Basi began creating hand-poured candles during the first lockdown as a way to find some peace.
However, her newfound hobby soon turned into a real passion and led Sapni to launch her business, Mairaki Candles.
Sapni said: “I found so much joy in the process of hand-pouring candles, experimenting with scents, and creating something from scratch right at home.
“All of my candles are made with 100% soy wax, which is non-toxic, paraffin-free, and biodegradable. Unlike many store-bought candles made with paraffin, soy wax burns cleaner, produces less soot, and is safer for your home and the environment.”
Sapni still makes every candle by hand in her kitchen and travels to artisan markets and local events to sell them.
A feature of Mairaki Candles is that once a candle is finished, the jars can be repurposed once washed clean.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.