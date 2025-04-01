Banbury businessman launches 'Bob' - a product he hopes will 'transform the male grooming routine'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A businessman from Banbury has launched a product that he hopes will 'transform the male grooming routine'.

'Bob' has been co-founded by Will Richards, who describes it as "the world’s first hard refillable body wash...offering an effective wash solution".

Will, along with his two co-founders Mike and Max, said they wanted to transform how men approach body wash.

Frustrated with plastic waste and harsh ingredients which inundate the industry, they worked hard behind the shower curtain to create Bob, offering soap at a male pH level and free from harmful ingredients.

Founders Will Richards, Max Agace and Michael Brennan.

It is a refillable applicator that features bristles and a body wash bar.

Will said: "It’s about owning a tool for life, not just another bottle or bar of soap. We’re proud of the journey we’ve been on so far to create and bring Bob to the world, and we are continuing to innovate with the product so watch this space!"