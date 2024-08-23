Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury businessman will hand over the reins of the accountancy firm he has run for almost 20 years whe he retires at the end of the month.

Doug Eadie founded Eadie Young Ltd accounting practice alongside his wife Tracy in 2006.

The couple grew the firm over several years, and said they invested heavily in their staff and training.

Doug said this led to the firm having excellent staff retention, with no single staff member choosing to leave the company since 2015.

Doug Eadie will retire from the Banbury accountancy firm he ran for almost 20 years at the end of the month.

Doug and Tracy’s success led to them renting their first proper office in 2014 and then relocating to the bigger Gilmarde House on South Bar Street.

In 2023, after several years of growth, Doug and Tracy sold Eadie Young Ltd to the nationwide mid-sized firm Streets Chartered Accountants.

Before setting up Eadie Young Ltd, Doug trained as a chartered accountant in the tax department of a top firm in Manchester.

Here, he was ranked in the top four in the country in his chartered accounting exams and also gained a distinction in his chartered tax adviser exams.

Some of the team at Streets Banbury, Sam Rumens, Doug Eadie and Jake Bignell.

After 34 years of intense work, Doug plans to enjoy retirement by spending more time with his family and walking and cycling in the Cotswolds.

Doug also plans to get back to playing golf after many decades away from the green because of having no time to play.

At the end of the month (August), Doug will hand over the reins at Streets Banbury to directors Nathan Bignell and Sam Rumens.

The new director of Streets Chartered Accountants, Sam Rumens, said: “A big part of the success (of Streets in Banbury) has been the strong community roots in the town, including creating jobs for local people—the vast majority of the current and former staff have lived in and around Banbury while working for the practice.

“Clients have benefited from Doug’s combination of high technical abilities and commercial experience of running large companies and their finance departments.

“We are extremely grateful for Doug’s years of service and for the business he and Tracy built, but also very excited for the future.”