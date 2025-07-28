Banbury businesses shortlisted at this year's Cherwell Business Awards
The award ceremony, which is now in its 13th year, celebrates businesses in Banbury and Bicester that have achieved excellence.
Local businesses are nominated for awards across 10 categories, with the winners announced at a ceremony held at The Chesterton Hotel in Bicester on September 19.
Speaking about the awards, Placi Espejo, director of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: “We’re thrilled to announce this year’s exceptional finalists, who continue to set the standard for excellence across our vibrant business community.
“Their impressive achievements, forward-thinking approaches, and dedication to their teams, customers, and local impact are truly inspiring. Congratulations to all the finalists; we look forward to celebrating your success and contribution to the Cherwell district.”
The finalists were chosen by a panel of judges, consisting of industry experts and business leaders representing the award’s sponsors.
The selection process consisted of a thorough evaluation of the applications, interviews with the organisations, and a collective judging meeting.
The full list of finalists is as follows:
The Small Business Award, sponsored by Bicester Vision and Wednesday Business Club
- Banbury Postiche Ltd
- Experience Oxfordshire
- Oxford Fine Dining
The Business Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Whitley Stimpson
- Sam Greaves, managing director at Cleenol
- Aaron Rudman-Hawkins, managing director at The Evergreen Agency
- Vassilis Ragoussis, managing director at Oxeco
The Young Business Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Kärcher
- Jamie Waddup, owner of Keeping House
- Charlotte Martell, director of Crafters Emporium CIC
- Bryan Ng, founder and CEO of Repolywise
The Innovation Award, sponsored by Oxford Technology Park
- Oxeco
- Zimbl
- Repolywise
The New Business Award, sponsored by OJI Marketing
- Sense of Hearing
- Contact Web
- AMAN Hospitality Ltd (T/A the Kings Arms)
The Large Business Award, sponsored by SE-Solicitors
- Cleenol
- West & West Ltd
- Bicester Motion
- The Town Centre Award
- Pizza Boys
- The Sense of Hearing
- Lock 29
The Micro Business Award, sponsored by Oxford Duplication and Kidlington Connections
- Fat Panda First Aid Training Ltd
- Banbury Permanent Makeup
- S&S Vaughan Ltd T/A Sam and Steve Photography
The Sustainable Business Award, sponsored by Banbury Chamber of Commerce
- Nothing but Footprints
- Perch Eco Business Centre
- Cherwell Collective CIC
The Charity and Community Award, sponsored by Bicester Village
- Gosford All Blacks RFC/Oxfordshire RFU
- Cherwell Collective CIC
- Bicester Hindu Society
The overall winner of the awards will be decided by sponsors Norbar Torque Tools.
For more information about the awards visit https://cherwellbusinessawards.co.uk/
