Banbury businesses shortlisted at this year's Cherwell Business Awards

Banbury businesses, both large and small, have been nominated for awards at this year’s Cherwell Business Awards (CBAs).

The award ceremony, which is now in its 13th year, celebrates businesses in Banbury and Bicester that have achieved excellence.

Local businesses are nominated for awards across 10 categories, with the winners announced at a ceremony held at The Chesterton Hotel in Bicester on September 19.

Speaking about the awards, Placi Espejo, director of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: “We’re thrilled to announce this year’s exceptional finalists, who continue to set the standard for excellence across our vibrant business community.

The winners of last year's Cherwell Business Awards at the gala dinner ceremony.

“Their impressive achievements, forward-thinking approaches, and dedication to their teams, customers, and local impact are truly inspiring. Congratulations to all the finalists; we look forward to celebrating your success and contribution to the Cherwell district.”

The finalists were chosen by a panel of judges, consisting of industry experts and business leaders representing the award’s sponsors.

The selection process consisted of a thorough evaluation of the applications, interviews with the organisations, and a collective judging meeting.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

The Small Business Award, sponsored by Bicester Vision and Wednesday Business Club

Banbury Postiche Ltd

Experience Oxfordshire

Oxford Fine Dining

The Business Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Whitley Stimpson

Sam Greaves, managing director at Cleenol

Aaron Rudman-Hawkins, managing director at The Evergreen Agency

Vassilis Ragoussis, managing director at Oxeco

The Young Business Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Kärcher

Jamie Waddup, owner of Keeping House

Charlotte Martell, director of Crafters Emporium CIC

Bryan Ng, founder and CEO of Repolywise

The Innovation Award, sponsored by Oxford Technology Park

Oxeco

Zimbl

Repolywise

The New Business Award, sponsored by OJI Marketing

Sense of Hearing

Contact Web

AMAN Hospitality Ltd (T/A the Kings Arms)

The Large Business Award, sponsored by SE-Solicitors

Cleenol

West & West Ltd

Bicester Motion

The Town Centre Award

Pizza Boys

The Sense of Hearing

Lock 29

The Micro Business Award, sponsored by Oxford Duplication and Kidlington Connections

Fat Panda First Aid Training Ltd

Banbury Permanent Makeup

S&S Vaughan Ltd T/A Sam and Steve Photography

The Sustainable Business Award, sponsored by Banbury Chamber of Commerce

Nothing but Footprints

Perch Eco Business Centre

Cherwell Collective CIC

The Charity and Community Award, sponsored by Bicester Village

Gosford All Blacks RFC/Oxfordshire RFU

Cherwell Collective CIC

Bicester Hindu Society

The overall winner of the awards will be decided by sponsors Norbar Torque Tools.

For more information about the awards visit https://cherwellbusinessawards.co.uk/