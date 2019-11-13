Banbury businesses invited to dispel disability myths

Dispelling disability myths

Activate Learning will host Dispelling Disability Myths in the Workplace, delivered in partnership with Oxfordshire Business First, OxLEP and Job Centre Plus at Unipart House on December 5 at Unipart House in Cowley.

The event aims to ensure hiring businesses feel disability confident and can find out more about the support available to them, as well as learning how to recruit a diverse workforce.

The government Disability Confident scheme supports employers to make the most of the talents disabled people can bring to the workplace with the ambition to secure more jobs for disabled people in Oxfordshire.

Tracy James, head of operations for the Lifeskills faculty at Activate Learning, said: “Organisations that are disability confident can help play a leading role in changing behaviour and culture though inclusive and diverse recruitment practices.

“There are 7.6 million working age disabled people in the UK and this event aims to dispel the common myths associated with dealing with disability in the workplace.

“These include fears that it is costly, time consuming or that a person with a disability cannot perform tasks as well.

“We know from our experience of working with young disabled learners and developing learning companies to give these students a chance to get first-hand experience of a proper job, how much value a disabled employee can add to a business.”

For people attending the event, there will be opportunities to speak to training providers and organisations who can support placement from local talent pools, as well as explaining funding and training options available to them.

A keynote speaker for the day will include Angie Matthews from the Business Disability Forum.

It will demonstrate to employers the talent and skills disabled people can bring to Oxfordshire business, as well as giving disabled jobseekers more opportunity to find varied work.

The day will also allow like-minded businesses to network with one another, as well as meet potential employees.

Simon Cooper, a project administration apprentice at Activate Learning and scheduled speaker at the event, said: “Having an employer who actually took the time to understand me has been life changing.

"I now feel that I have something to get up for every morning and I am a valued member of the team. It’s changed my life.”

Employers will be able to see real-life examples of this work in practice, including how it has benefited both employee and business.

Dispelling Disability Myths in the Workplace attendees will be able to learn more about support available to help recruit, train and retain staff and ensure a diverse workforce.

The event will be taking place between 8:30am and 12:30pm.