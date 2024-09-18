Banbury businesses battle it out for hospice Accumulator Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses in and around Banbury are getting ready to battle it out over the next four months for a local hospice’s fun money-raising challenge which kicks off this autumn.

GRAF UK and the Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce will be joining other businesses, schools and community groups to take part in Katharine House Hospice’s Accumulator Challenge.

The Accumulator Challenge, where participants are given a £50 seed fund to invest and raise as much as possible, is 10 years old this year having launched in October 2014 and has raised over £116,000 for Katharine House in that time.

Both GRAF UK and the Banbury Chamber are long-time supporters of the hospice, hosting a range of fundraising activities and awareness campaigns over the years. Both say they are looking forward to getting stuck into the Accumulator Challenge again this year.

Derek Hettenbach from Banbury Chamber and Graf UK’s Callum Vallance-Poole get ready to fight it out

This is the third year GRAF UK have taken part in the challenge, claiming the coveted Ultimate Accumulator award last year by raising £15,305.94 – which is the new target to beat this year!

Last year’s sponsors and runners up of the community award, Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce are back for their second year and have the Ultimate Accumulator awards in their sights.

Last year, the chamber team raised £2,289.00 by holding various fundraising events, including a sold out bingo night at Lock 29 but were pipped to the post for the community award by Caroline Cares for You, so this year they have vowed to raise their game.

Banbury Chamber’s Derek Hettenbach said the team are determined to take on GRAF UK and have their eye on the prize: "We watched. We learned. We've grown. We are hungry. Challenge accepted!"

Callum Vallance-Poole, Marketing Co-ordinator at GRAF UK and one of driving forces behind the challenge said: “Last year, our team raised an incredible amount of money for the hospice with the 24-hour rowing challenge which has really set the bar and ignited the competitive nature of some local businesses, which is what we want to see!

"The more we drive ourselves and other businesses, the more money raised for a wonderful cause, which is the aim of the game. But now it’s time to put our money where our mouth is and retain our Ultimate Accumulator Challenge crown!”

Corporate Engagement Officer at Katharine House Hospice said: “The team at Katharine House are so excited about this year’s Accumulator Challenge and can’t wait to see what the teams get up to! It’s fantastic to see the local community getting involved and supporting their local hospice through this fun and creative challenge.

"We hope to surpass last year’s total of £31,000 raised for the hospice and want to thank all the teams taking part this year”

The fundraising challenge, this year sponsored by HSBC UK, starts on 21 October and ends on 21 February, 2025. If your business, school or community group would like to take part, contact [email protected].