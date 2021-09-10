The Lord-lieutenant of Oxfordshire Sir Tim Stevenson KCVO OBE presented the Chairman Rt Hon Sir Tony Baldry and CEO Peter Fowler with the Queens Award for Enterprise on September 3. (Image from Westminster Group)

Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Sir Tim Stevenson CVO OBE made the presentation on September 3 during which the Westminster Group also held its Open Day 2021 on the group’s 4.5 acre corporate headquarters site in Banbury. Sir Stevenson presented the group's Chairman Rt Hon Sir Tony Baldry and CEO Peter Fowler with the award, the royal Grant of Appointment scroll and a commemorative crystal bowl. A large contingent of high commissioners, ambassadors and other high ranking government officials attended the event.

Sir Tim Stevenson said: “The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is not an easy award to achieve, and Westminster’s performance has been extraordinarily impressive demonstrating impressive sales growth.”

After the award presentation guests were invited to explore the site and the products on display.

The Westminster Group, a global security company, had a range of technologies from around the world including heartbeat sensors, specialist K9 demonstrations, an under vehicle screening, rapid 20 second Covid tests, radar, advanced CCTV surveillance, perimeter defence systems and anti-drone demonstrations.

Additionally, representative from the Westminster Group foundation, Dogs for Good and Katharine House Hospice also attended.

Westminster’s CEO, Peter Fowler, said: “We were delighted to not only have received the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise, in recognition of our outstanding contribution to international trade, but also to have had so many distinguished guests at the event to share in our celebrations.

A K-9 demonstration put on during an Open Day event by Banbury-based business, the Westminster Group, a global security company who was also presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise at the event. (Image from the Westminster Group)

“The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is the UK’s most prestigious award for businesses and is a globally recognised royal seal of approval for UK companies. To be selected for the award is a great honour for Westminster, and we received the award on behalf of all our staff around the world whose hard work, professionalism and dedication are the reasons for our success.