Banbury business that's helped breathe new life into canal-side named as overall winner at Cherwell Business Awards

A Banbury business that has helped breathe new life into the canal-side area has been named as the overall winner at the recent 2023 Cherwell Business Awards.

Lock29 enjoyed a double victory on the night by winning the Town Centre Award and the Overall Award for its part in revitalising the community with diverse food and drink artisans, a pop-up cinema, community events, and an independent retail space.

Chris Catford, general manager at Lock29 said: “It’s a real testament to all involved in the creation of Lock29 and to the traders and team who work there every day. We are careful about the mix of vendors, and this has enabled us to put together something truly unique.”

The Cherwell Business Awards’ eleventh annual ceremony was an evening of celebration and recognition for business and charitable organisations in the Cherwell district. Held at The Chesterton Hotel on Friday September 8, the event was hosted by the Aaron Williams and brought together nearly 250 guests from across the district.

The awards spotlighted 35 finalists across 13 awards, celebrating a diverse cross-section of the local business community.

A highlight of the evening was a fundraising prize draw that featured prizes generously donated by sponsors and supporters. This initiative raised over £2,000, with Bicester Village matching the amount, bringing the total to £4,000. This means the winning charity – Nai’s House will receive £2,000 donation and the finalists – Forget Me Not Bicester and Dementia Active, each receiving £1,000.

Not only were guests treated to a three-course meal, but the serving staff threw herself into song midway through the delivery of the puddings. It appeared they were performers rather than waiting staff!

In terms of the awards, Wendy Tindsley was awarded the Becky Moyce Tribute, while the overall award – an award made by Norbar Torque Tools for the overall winner taken from each of the finalists - went to Lock29.

Cllr Donna Ford, the council's portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “The council is committed to the long-term regeneration and renewal of Banbury town centre and is thrilled that our investment in Lock29 has been so popular with local residents and visitors alike.

“It has fast become a hotspot for entertainment, leisure, and socialising for everyone to enjoy, and we are delighted to see this recognised at the independent Cherwell Business Awards in the town centre and overall winner categories.”

The 2023 Cherwell Business Awards winners are as follows: