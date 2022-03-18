Banbury business - Sensory Retreats - sees sales hit record high following appearance by its Luna eye masks on ITV This Morning show (submitted photo)

Sensory Retreats’ award-winning Luna Eyes, which are a popular add-on sensory experience for salon and spa treatments, is now a household name following the product’s appearance this month (March) on ITV This Morning.

Presenters Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond and Ateh Jewel spoke highly of the Luna Eye masks as they discussed the best stress-relieving products for healing.

This follows another high profile brand achievement earlier this month with Sensory Retreats Luna Eyes won Highly Commended in the ASOS Beauty Awards 2022.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury business - Sensory Retreats - sees sales hit record high following appearance by its Luna Eye Masks on ITV This Morning show

Clare Anderson, the founder and owner of Sensory Retreats, said: “March has turned out to be such a positive month. First we celebrated Luna Eye masks winning 'Highly Commended' at the ASOS Beauty Awards 2022, then Dermot and Allison popped on a mask, live on ITV’s This Morning which lead to a positive uplift in sales.

"I just hope that now all Covid travel restrictions are being removed, we can all get back on the move and focus on our wellbeing and doing more of what we enjoy. The spa industry was so badly hit over the last two years. It feels like there is finally some light at the end of it all for us and the industry I love."

To watch the ITV This Morning show which featured Luna Eyes use the following web link: https://www.itv.com/thismorning/articles/healing-beauty-from-the-inside-out

Sensory Retreats and their vegan self-heating eye masks are used in treatments and sold in retail areas in hundreds of spas and salons nationwide as well as online through the Sensory Retreats shop. The self-heating eye masks have also become a popular wellness product amongst leading celebrities including Perrie Edwards from Little Mix.

Banbury business - Sensory Retreats - sees sales hit record high following appearance by its Luna Eye Masks on ITV This Morning show

The Sensory Retreats Luna Eyes self-heating eye masks deliver a multi-sensory experience and are ideal for some at home pampering with the advantage that they can be worn all night.

The Benefits of Self heating eye masks include: calming an overactive mind, aiding sleep thanks to a scent of lavender, they can be worn overnight and are suitable for both men and women.

For more information about the self-heating eye masks see the Sensory Retreats website here: www.sensoryretreats.com