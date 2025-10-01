Banbury business Royce heads call to “make menopause matter” in small-scale workplaces

Banbury-based wirefree bra maker Royce is urging fellow small businesses to “make menopause matter” and create workplace policies to support menopausal employees, despite those employers falling outside of the upcoming mandatory requirements.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the government’s newly published Employment Rights Bill, employers with more than 250 employees will be legally required to publish a menopause action plan – voluntary compliance is encouraged from April 2026 before it becomes mandatory in 2027. Yet women working in smaller organisations are missing out on this vital support, says Royce. This small female-dominated business is setting an example to other SMEs during Menopause Awareness Month by sharing resources, highlighting the importance of supporting menopausal employees, and urging larger employers to act now rather than wait until 2027.

Francesca Fleming, Commercial Director at Royce, explains: “With new legal requirements on the horizon it’s great that this issue is finally being taken seriously – but with no mandatory requirement for organisations under 250 employees, far too many menopausal women are still struggling at work. At Royce, we’ve implemented a menopause policy and want to assure other SMEs that it can be a straight-forward process that can have a positive impact on staff morale, performance and retention. We’ve created a suite of resources for business owners to create their own menopause policy, and foster a culture of awareness, support and understanding of this issue at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Women are at the core of our business – from our Banbury HQ to our customers – so we know from experience how difficult it can be for some women to navigate this period of their life. Perimenopause and menopause may be a breeze for some, but most women will struggle to some degree which affects their physical and mental health. It’s important for those women to feel supported at work through simple adjustments and an inclusive working environment. Let’s make menopause matter, even in the smallest of organisations.”

Royce's 'In the Hot Seat' film, featuring business owner Caroline Stevenson of Beyond Your Brand.

For Menopause Awareness Month, Royce invited local business owners and managers to take part in their ‘Take the Hot Seat’ challenge to find out what employers really know about menopause and its workplace implications. Clips will be shared on Royce’s social media platforms with the full video available to view online. Royce has also partnered with Over The Bloody Moon, the world’s largest collective of menopause health experts, to offer resources for business owners to implement menopause-friendly policies in their own workplaces. The resources, alongside the ‘Take the Hot Seat’ video, are available at www.royce-lingerie.co.uk/the-unapologetic-menopause.

It is estimated that approximately 13 million people in the UK are ‘menopausal’ at any one time (this includes those in perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause when they may still have lingering symptoms). The British Menopause Society claims that approximately 80-90% of women will experience menopause symptoms, with 25% of those describing them as debilitating. According to the government’s 2024 paper Shattering the Silence About Menopause, close to four million women aged 45 to 55 (the typical age for menopause) are in employment, and one in five women have taken sick leave due to menopause symptoms.

This latest activity is part of Royce’s campaign, ‘The Unapologetic Menopause’, which aims to encourage women to be unapologetic about their experiences by sharing stories and advice on social media, and encouraging conversation in the workplace. The online hub also features advice on how to thrive in perimenopause and menopause with tailored advice from leading health and wellbeing experts.