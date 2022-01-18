Banbury business offering 50 PPE packs to local schools and charities

Banbury business Meanwell Packaging is offering 50 PPE packs to local schools and charities as a way of showing their thanks for their service to the community.

Meanwell Packaging is offering the 50 Personal protective equipment (PPE) packs to the local community, such as schools, the homeless and charities.

A spokesperson for the business said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has placed frontline workers under immense and unprecedented pressure that has put their physical, mental and social well-being at risk.

"These workers have done so much for us all during these difficult times while not always even having the basics like the correct Personal protective equipment (PPE).

"This is why Meanwell Packaging, even in a small way, wants to give back to the local community of Banbury.

"The sustainable packaging company would like to provide the local community, such as schools, the homeless and charities with 50 PPE care packages to say thank you for all their hard work."

The 50 care packages will contain: one large 500ml pump dispenser of hand sanitiser liquid, two small 100ml pump dispensers of hand sanitiser liquid, one pack of five face masks (the blue surgical disposable type) and five black face masks with a valve or 10 black face masks with a valve.

In order to apply for the care packages, interested organizations can fill out a form on their website here: https://meanwell-packaging.co.uk/pages/di

Tjobbe Andrews, the Meanwell Packaging company director, said: “I’m just trying to do something good. I went to my local library and forgot my mask and they gave me one of theirs.

"They told me they had to provide their own, which I thought was quite bad. We have some excess stock / slower moving items, and I decided to be ruthless and have a new year clear out, but I wanted to do some good at the same time.”