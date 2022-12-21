First Line Ltd. staff receiving the ‘Car Supplier of the Year’ award.

First Line Ltd won the ‘Car Supplier of the Year’ award at the Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation ‘Pride of the Aftermarket’ Annual Awards, which took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Milton Keynes on Thursday December 8.

Since establishing itself in 1983, First Line Ltd expanded its facility at the UK headquarters in Banbury this year to meet high demand.

Dan Joyner, managing director at First Line Ltd, said: "We’re delighted to represent the local community at one of the industry’s most prestigious award ceremonies, we’re truly humbled with the result and would like to thank everyone who voted for us.