Banbury building merchant closes its doors for the final time

A Banbury branch of a national builders merchants has closed its doors for the final time.
By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 16:01 BST

The Jewson store on Beaumont Road closed its doors on Monday July 31 with all business-related matters relocating to the nearest branch in Chipping Norton.

In a letter sent to customers of the store, a spokesperson for the company said: "I am writing to you to let you know that Jewson Banbury will be closing permanently on July 31.

"Thank you again for your continued loyalty to Jewson. Our team look forward to welcoming you to the Jewson Chipping Norton branch soon."

The Jewson store on Beaumont Road has closed its doors permanently.

The company was founded by George Jewson in 1836 to trade goods around Cambridgeshire and East Anglia.

The builders merchant is now one of the country’s leading suppliers of timber and building materials and operates from around 600 stores.

Jewson was sold by French conglomerate Saint-Gobain to Denmark's STARK Group for £740 million in December last year.

