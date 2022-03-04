Banbury BID welcomes two new members to its team

The Banbury BID have welcomed two new members, Terry John Jones and Felicity Brain, to the team for March 2022.

Terry John Jones and Felicity Brain are joining the team as Town Host’s and they are very much looking forward to meeting and working with all the businesses in Banbury Town Centre.

Initially introduced to the BID Businesses at the Meet the Banbury BID Team event at the Town Hall on Tuesday March 1, they will be an active and welcome presence in the town going forwards.

Jasmine Gilhooly, Banbury BID consultant, said: "Their roles are essentially a communication and support role within the town – encouraging better information gathering and sharing, providing a conduit back to the Banbury BID team for any comments and feedback."

It is important to express that the Town Hosts are not here to provide security for the town, they will not be able to enter into any confrontation, either verbal or physical and they are not authorised to deal with any crimes. Such issues should always be reported to the local police or Cherwell Crime Partnership.