Banbury-based travel specialist hopeful for better future with last of restrictions set to be relaxed

Catherine Blackburn, an independent Banbury-based travel specialist with Brilliant Travel, is hopeful for the future with the last of the travel restrictions set to be relaxed on Friday March 18.

Currently, everyone travelling to the UK must complete a passenger locator form before returning to the UK.

Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Transport, confirmed in a tweet earlier this week these rules will end Friday March 18.

He said: "All remaining Covid travel measures, including the Passenger Locator Form and tests for all arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK from 4am on 18 March."

Catherine Blackburn, an independent travel specialist with Brilliant Travel, called the changes a welcome relief.

She said: "The change in travel restriction for returning and entering England ( The devolved nations are yet to announce there plans ) is a welcome relief to the travel industry.

"This means that if you are fully vaccinated there are no forms to worry about completing a few days before you return and for the unvaccinated there is no need for expensive tests pre departure the risk of having to remain in your destination longer and self isolation once home.

"I think the change will give people more confidence to travel knowing they can do so without risk of having to extend the holiday, however there are still restrictions in many destinations you may wish to travel to.

"With the Easter holidays approaching I would suggest booking your holiday with a local travel expert that can ensure you are fully aware of the requirements for travel to your destination, taking advantage of the relaxation of the rules and getting away to enjoy yourselves. With great deals and someone on hand to help answer any queries."

Catherine, who has worked in the travel industry for 20 years, offers people a personalised service when booking a holiday.

She said: "If the customers already know what they are looking for I can book the trip and they can be safe in the knowledge that I will take care of all of the little bits and pieces.

"If the customers are unsure about where they want to travel I can offer suggestions and come up with the best trip for the customers. I offer a stress free guarantee, flexible payment plan, financial protection, complete confidence. They also only deal with me from the initial enquiry right through to feedback on the trip when they get back.

"My hopes are that people realise that booking local with a person is better than the online companies where you do not get a personal service which takes ages to get through to people to ask questions or when things go wrong. I hope that people are able to get back to travelling."

For more information about Catherine Blackburn at Brilliant Travel you can contact here by email here: [email protected]

For more information see her Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/catherinebrillianttravel/