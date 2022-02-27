Company Director Tjobbe Andrews holds cardboard boxes outside the Meanwell Packaging offices. (Submitted photo)

Since Meanwell Packaging started, they've been collecting used corrugated boxes and preventing them from going to landfills. The company uses them as postage boxes to send their goods out in.

With a total of 45 collections a year, Meanwell Packaging estimated that they have saved a total of 129,375 tonnes worth of corrugated boxes from going into landfills since they began in 1982.

Their most successful years for the tonnes of corrugated boxes they have saved from going into landfills were between 2010 and 2022. During these years the sustainable packaging company saved an estimated 4500 tonnes worth of corrugated boxes going into landfills per year.

Company Director Tjobbe Andrews said: “We have always used recycled packaging to ship our goods. Not only does it make economic sense but we as a family have always cared about the environment and it pains us to see the senseless waste our industry and other retailers produce.

"This is just a small thing we can do to help mitigate the impact our own activities have. We recycle ourselves at home and in the office of course, and it always surprises people that we only have one recycling bin and one general waste bin that is collected every fortnight, and they’re rarely full.”

The company offers people the option to purchase fewer products in one order, small businesses don’t have to worry about excessive waste from unused packaging. This ‘no-minimum order’ enables the company to steer its customers toward more eco-friendly options, instead of opting for wholesalers who often only allow huge orders to be fulfilled.