A staff member from Banbury-based mobile phone accessories manufacturer juice® works with some of the charging devices shipped to Ukraine to help families remain connected during the ongoing conflict. (photo from juice)

Banbury-based mobile phone accessories manufacturer juice®, has shipped £70,000 worth of charging devices to Ukraine to help families remain connected during the ongoing conflict.

Working closely with PCK – the Polish Red Cross - juice® has successfully delivered enough equipment to fully charge 7,070 mobile phones, which will be provided to families trapped in besieged cities and to those crossing the Polish border.

The charging supplies include portable powerbanks, mains charger cables and other useful tech accessories. All donated devices were fully charged by members of the juice® team at the manufacturer’s UK headquarters in Banbury prior to their departure - with a significant number of powerbanks also donated by juice® retailer and telecoms giant, EE, for additional support.

To show solidarity, each item has been stamped with a heart-shaped sticker in Ukrainian flag colours, reading the statement ‘We stand with you’.

Jolyon Bennett, CEO and founder of juice®, is hopeful the charging devices will enable individuals trapped in or fleeing the conflict to remain in contact with their loved ones, particularly in instances of separation.

He said: “

Local businesses can help these innocent victims in so many ways and hopefully the juice® charging devices will help to connect war torn families.

“In modern society, we are all very used to being able to contact a family member or friend instantaneously, where the first thing we often do during periods of turmoil or crisis is reach for our phones. I can only imagine the sheer devastation of having to leave family members behind when fleeing a conflict or wanting to contact my family to let them know I am safe, but not being able to do so.

"In working closely with the PCK, we hope to be able to provide some form of comfort to those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine – whether enabling those trapped in besieged cities to speak to a family member or friend or providing the means for those who have crossed the Polish border to inform loved ones of their safety.”