Banbury-based company to create 90 new jobs in food services through an £8m investment

A Banbury-based services company is creating 90 new jobs in food services through a £8m investment.

DCS Group in Noral Way, Banbury is launching a new food division and announced the major investment at the site today (Tuesday).

The £8 million investment will be ploughed into a new best-in-class innovation centre. The expansion of the Banbury headquarters is to be completed in 2026.

The launch of new food division is supported by major new partnerships with Unilever and General Mills – and follows DCS Group’s appointment as a M&S distribution partner.

DCS Group says the move marks a major step in the company’s ambitious growth strategy as it targets £1 billion in revenues by 2035..

DCS plans to double this business within 18 months, setting the foundations for a £100 million Food Division within the next five years.

The launch coincides with significant expansion at DCS’s Banbury headquarters. Since acquiring the site in 2016, the company has invested £25 million in facilities, with a further £8 million now earmarked for a state-of-the-art Customer Innovation Centre due for completion in late summer 2026.

The site, originally 180,000 square ft, now spans 300,000 square ft. The upcoming extension will take the campus to 350,000 square t, adding 50,000 square ft of premium office, meeting and innovation space designed to foster collaboration and customer engagement.

The 90 new jobs will be created over the next three years, bringing DCS Group’s total headcount to 550, with a focus on creating ‘high-quality, higher-skilled roles in line with the company’s emphasis on innovation and automation’.

Michael Lorimer, Chief Executive of DCS Group, commented: “This is a defining moment for DCS. The launch of our Food Division with world-class partners like General Mills and Unilever, alongside our continued investment in Banbury, demonstrates our commitment to building a truly diversified and innovative business.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with Marks & Spencer, a business that shares our focus on quality, innovation and outstanding customer service. At DCS Group, our strength lies in our category knowledge, deep brand partnerships and supply chain expertise. By combining these with M&S’s customer-first approach, we look forward to creating real value for M&S shoppers while ensuring seamless, reliable distribution.”