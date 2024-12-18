Banbury-based company Juice ‘Essentials’ storm UK retailers this year

Tech accessories brand Juice is ending the year on a high after a number of its core lines have hit the shelves in both new and existing retailers throughout 2024.

Consumers can now purchase all of Juice’s ‘Essential’ products (below) from Tesco, TK Maxx, HMV, WHSmith and Argos:

Cables

· Braided Cables – USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A, Lightning to USB-A and TPE round cables (in 1m, 2m and 3m lengths)

Juice’s Essential lines for 2024

· Juice Animals – Tiger, Panda, Snow Leopard and Zebra (in 1m and 2m lengths)

Power Banks

· Juice LITE

· Juice Power Bank 4

· Juice Power Bank 8

· Juice Max+

· MagTec Power Bank

· Juice 100W SuperMax

· Juice Animals (Snow Leopard and Zebra) Power Bank 3

Charging

· Juice LITE – 20W Dual Port Mains Plug

· Dual Port – 45W A/C Mains Plug

· Triple Port – 65W A/C/C Mains Plug

· Juice Animals – Tiger (30W Dual Port A/C Mains Plug), Zebra (20W Dual Port A/C Mains Plug) and Jungle (20W Dual Port A/C Mains Plug)

As one of Juice’s most exclusive collections, the Animals range was created in partnership with wildlife charity, the Born Free Foundation. Juice has donated 20% of profits to the charity since launching earlier this year, raising over £3,000 to prevent the suffering of animals living both in captivity and in the wild.

Jolyon Bennett, founder and CEO of Juice commented: “This year has been an unforgettable one for Juice. Everything we’ve done – and continue to do – is for the consumer. We strongly believe in “doing the right thing” and this is a mantra we promise to always live by!

“Not only have we launched a number of new products in 2024, including our Animals range which we are super proud of, but we have also continued to build on our relationships with new and existing retailers. To see so many of our core lines on the shelves in some of the biggest retailers in the UK is a testament to how hard the entire team at Juice works.

“We have a number of exciting projects in the pipeline for 2025 and we can’t wait to share more with you!”

The Banbury-based manufacturer celebrated its most accomplished month to date in August, with more people opting for their green products over any other mobile accessories brand in the UK. Not only is Juice dominating the lightning mains market, but the forward-thinking company is also the number one seller in the UK when it comes to cables, selling almost three times more lightning cables than Belkin!