Banbury-based car parts supplier company shortlisted for industry award

A Banbury car parts supplier has been shortlisted for an award at a ceremony celebrating the best in the UK automotive industry.

First Line Ltd, located on Chalker Way, is among the finalists for the 'Supplier of the Year' award at the Car Aftermarket Trader CAT Awards 2024.

Since the company moved to its Banbury base in 2012, they have expanded warehouse facilities to more than 12,700 sq ft and supply parts to over 70 countries.

Dan Joyner, managing director of First Line Ltd, said: “Being nominated for the 'Supplier of the Year' at the CAT Awards is a remarkable honour.

"It's a recognition of our team's unwavering dedication and hard work, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and immensely grateful to our loyal customers and staff, without whom this would not be possible."