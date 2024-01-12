Banbury-based car parts supplier company shortlisted for industry award
First Line Ltd, located on Chalker Way, is among the finalists for the 'Supplier of the Year' award at the Car Aftermarket Trader CAT Awards 2024.
Since the company moved to its Banbury base in 2012, they have expanded warehouse facilities to more than 12,700 sq ft and supply parts to over 70 countries.
Dan Joyner, managing director of First Line Ltd, said: “Being nominated for the 'Supplier of the Year' at the CAT Awards is a remarkable honour.
"It's a recognition of our team's unwavering dedication and hard work, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and immensely grateful to our loyal customers and staff, without whom this would not be possible."
The winners of the award will be announced at the CAT Awards ceremony on February 15 in Manchester. For more information, visit https://www.catmag.co.uk/cat-awards-2024-2/