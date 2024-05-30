Banbury-based Amazing Lofts appoints Kevin Baker as new CEO

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading loft boarding and insulation experts Amazing Lofts has appointed a new chief executive officer to oversee the firm’s growth as it expands its operation across the UK.

Kevin Baker started his new role in the company he co-founded two years ago following a surge in demand for its loft services which have helped homeowners slash their energy bills through effective insulation.

Its team fits and installs rolls of insulation and boarding to transform lofts into safe, secure, storage spaces. Kevin founded Amazing Lofts with friends Richard Blane and Neal Thorne, starting only with a lockup storage container, a hire van and £5,000 of their own money.

Together, they broke the £1million revenue ceiling in year one and tripled their turnover in the most recent financial year. They now employ over 40 staff and cover as far south as Devon and north as Yorkshire and hold ambitious plans to expand their operation even further by 2025.

Kevin Baker, CEO of Amazing Lofts.

The team complete hundreds of jobs each month within one day. And Kevin has placed his team’s success down to demand and quality of service.

“The company’s growth has gone beyond anything we could imagine to be possible,” said Kevin. “We’ve launched multiple new depots across England and have ambitious plans to expand even further in the coming year.

“This is a positive next step in our journey to date and we’ve established a really strong team culture which has unquestionably contributed to our success.

“We identified a gap in the market and went for it. Quitting our jobs just as the cost-of-living crisis was beginning to bite was a gamble, but it’s paid off continually exploring new opportunities to continue maximising our growth and service.”

According to the Energy Saving Trust, homeowners of a typical detached house can expect to save £445 each year on their heating bills by insulating and boarding their lofts, with semi-detached properties saving £270 annually.

Despite this, Kevin estimates over half of UK homes still don’t have sufficient loft insulation.

“We see it every day - homes which aren’t insulated effectively or at all,” said Kevin. “The number one source of heat loss in any home is the roof.

“We find most people simply don’t want to enter their lofts because it’s dark, fear of spiders or not knowing what’s up there because they’ve never entered themselves. Lofts are often the forgotten space in UK homes, our team can unlock their full potential.”

Based in Banbury but operating nationally, Amazing Lofts boards and insulates lofts to help homeowners cut down on their energy bills while unlocking new space for storage.