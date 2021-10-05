La Toya Fé Browne-Blencowe and her husband, Jordan Blencowe, in front of the Blencow's bakery van (submitted photo)

La Toya Fé Browne-Blencowe and her husband, Jordan Blencowe, spent a recent weekend delivering hundreds of cupcakes to mark the one-year anniversary of their business - Blencowe's bakery.

La Toya said: "Our ethos is all about spreading happiness through food, one bite at a time."

The couple posted a message on the Blencowe's Facebook page about their anniversary some of which said: "To celebrate we’ll be doing a massive giveaway to local charities, businesses and organisations this Friday & Saturday.

La Toya Fé Browne-Blencowe and her husband, Jordan Blencowe, working on some cakes (submitted photo)

"Spreading happiness is what we thrive to do, so comment or tag below a business/organisation, charity, or local hero who would love a cupcake pick me up."

Some of organisations the couple visited during their 500-cupcake giveaway included Katharine House Hospice, Let’s Play Project, Frank Wise School, Horton General Hospital - radiology department and A&E, North Oxfordshire Academy, Banbury Fire station, South Central Ambulance Service, Lake House Care Home and a MacMillan coffee morning in Oxford.

The couple wanted to give back to the community which has shown them so much support since they first opened on September 11, 2020.

La Toya said: "We're a Christian family and we've always grown up on giving and helping others.

Cakes made by Blencowe's: A toasted coconut topped vanilla sponge stuffed with bounty and chocolate sauce. Finished with a chocolatey coconut crown. (Image from the Blencowe's Facebook page)

"We just thought spreading happiness was the perfect slogan for what we want to achieve."

For more information about Blencowe's bakery see their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Blencowes-108521654304743 Blencowe's do cakes for any occasion from birthdays to weddings or a treat for a special person.

La Toya said: "We're a local bakery that started during lockdown. I was actually made redundant during the pandemic. I was a wedding coordinator, and used to sales and events.

"Then the great pandemic hit, and now I am a full-time baker. We literally got married during the pandemic, and then started Blencowe's full-time together."

Cake delivery to Banbury firefighters by Blencowe's bakery (submitted photo)

The couple converted their garage into a full industrial kitchen.

They now cater to several local coffee shops including VanJordans Coffee House and Rustic Bakery in Banbury town centre and have a request from another in Rugby too.

She added: "It's been whirlwind. We actually now cater to coffee houses in Banbury, Bicester and Stratford."