Banbury area pub launches 'Zone 4' initiative coinciding with Freedom Day

As most lockdown restrictions in England have been lifted from today (Monday July 19) by the Government one Banbury area pub The Pickled Ploughman in Adderbury has created a new 'Zone 4' seating area. The pub, who launched the new scheme over the weekend on Saturday July 17, has so far found the new offer well received by customers.

The pub took to social media to announce the new offering. The pub said: "Freedom means different things to different people, especially from 19th July.

"So we are now creating ZONE 4. A select and separate, screened, part of our indoor dining area. Newly air conditioned, mask obligatory because we care about everyone.

"Cooler by design. Common sense by consensus. Other areas still available. Booking now 01295 810327. Ask for Zone 4. Right of entry reserved."

The air conditioned area of the pub in Zone 4 includes four tables of around 20 seats.

The Pickled Ploughman will also continue its table service only for customers. There will be no bar service at The Pickled Ploughman.

Mark Godfrey, the manager at The Pickled Ploughman, said: "We've decided in the interest of staff and public safety all our front of house will continue to wear masks.

"It is Freedom Day, but we don't want to put the customer or staff at risk. The majority of this is ensuring the customers feel safe."

Masks for customers are completely up to the individual.

The Pickled Ploughman also launched a Magical Monday deal today (Monday July 19) to benefit the charity Katharine House Hospice.