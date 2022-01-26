Charlie Byfield, a Kineton-based hair stylist, who also works at a salon in Deddington has been shortlisted for a national award in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Charlie Byfield, the owner of Blush & Roses salon based in Kineton, has announced she has been shortlisted in the UK Hair & Beauty Awards in the 'Best Blonde' category.

She said: "I'm so surprised about being shortlisted, but cannot thank my clients enough for pushing me to go for this award.

"I love creating all hair colours, but this year my blondes are definitely my greatest work. I'm so grateful for getting this far already. After the last two years its so great to be celebrating everyone's achievements in the hair and beauty sector."

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Byfield, a Kineton-based hair stylist, who also works at a salon in Deddington has been shortlisted for a national award in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Charlie works as a hair stylist in Kineton and from The Finishing Touch salon in Deddington near Banbury.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial or social status.

After a long year of struggle and strife for so many UK-based hair and beauty industry professionals, the Hair and Beauty Awards is helping contestants build followings and recognition- even if they don't win.