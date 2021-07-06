Staff at the Hook Norton hairdressers - Salon 2 - Jill Deller, Georgina Winter, Adrianne Barnett Hunt and Sandra Fathers who will be getting their glam on for Katharine House Hospice charity event 'Not the Midnight Walk' next week. (Image from Katharine House Hospice)

Teams from businesses such as hairdressers Salon 2, Banbury Rugby Club and international firm Karcher will be taking part in the popular community event Not the Midnight Walk which was cancelled last year due to Covid.

RAF Croughton will also be providing a large team of much needed volunteers to help out with marshalling and other duties throughout the day.

This year’s Not the Midnight Walk features brand new routes and, for the first time ever, will take participants to the hospice itself, giving them the chance to visit the site and leave a special memorial in celebration of a loved one.

The walk starts at Banbury Rugby Club from 2pm on Saturday July 17, culminating in a picnic and free glass of fizz at the finish line.

And for those who can’t make it in person, the charity will be running a virtual event simultaneously with the live event so people can be part of the Not the Midnight Walk wherever they are. To sign up to the live or virtual event, visit www.khh.org.uk.

The theme for the event this year is glamour and sparkle. Walkers are encouraged to ditch their loungewear and get their glad rags on - paired with suitable walking shoes – to help raise much-needed funds for Katharine House.

Every penny goes towards running the hospice’s services which provide vital care and support to people living with life-limiting conditions, as well as their families.

Sandra Fathers, owner of Salon 2 in Hook Norton, said: “We’re very much looking forward to the 10-mile walk to raise money for Katharine House.

"We have always supported the hospice with fundraising as we have family, friends and clients who have received wonderful care over the years. This year we thought we’d challenge ourselves to the 10-mile sponsored walk and have already beaten our £500 fundraising goal, thanks to the generosity of our clients and friends.”

Phil ‘Monty’ Montanaro, Hon Sec and General Manager for Banbury Rugby Union Football Club, said: “Banbury Rugby Club has long been a supporter of Katharine House Hospice and have been proud to host their annual fundraising walk for the last four years.

"The walk is an important part of Katharine House’s fundraising efforts and is even more important this year due to the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

"We are also delighted to have entered a team this year and have encouraged the whole Club of c1,000 members to get behind the team and help raise funds for the cause. Seeing ourselves very much as a community club gives us much empathy with the ethos and standing of Katharine House and we hope to see our relationship grow closer and stronger in the years to come.”

Event organiser Helen Lerwell said: “It means so much to us that the local community is coming out to support us again this year. Over the last year, we haven’t been able to hold the fundraising events we normally would, and it’s a big moment for us to host Not the Midnight Walk again.