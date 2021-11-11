Banbury area accountancy firm celebrates exam successes and new recruits - Pictured: Cindy Osei Kuffour, Magdalena Korrowlay, Micaela Cardoso, Jade Monaghan Back row – Tamjid Ali, Jacob Powell, Macaulay Fletcher, Robert Lay, Charlie Paviour, Robin Collins (Submitted photo)

Leading accountancy firm Whitley Stimpson welcomes Tamjid Ali, Macaulay Fletcher, Robert Lay, Cindy Osei Kuffour, Charlie Paviour and Jacob Powell who have joined the firm as trainee accountants. Magdalena Koorowlay has joined as a part qualified accountant, and Micaela Cardoso has joined as a Junior Payroll Administrator.

These new starters will be based throughout the Banbury, Bicester and High Wycombe offices, and will receive tuition on the well-established and respected Whitley Stimpson training and development programme, whilst studying for their ACA/ACCA qualifications.

Tracy Williams, the human resources manager, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the eight new starters to the business, where they will bring real benefits for our clients and the teams they will work within.”

Whitley Stimpson’s reputation for excellence in training has been further highlighted with excellent exam results. Robin Collins, based at the High Wycombe office, has passed his Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales (ICAEW) ACA qualification. Jade Monaghan, based at the Banbury office, has passed her ICAEW ACA qualification and Caitlin Wright, based at the High Wycombe office, has passed her Chartered Institute of Marketing Level 3 Foundation Certificate in Professional Digital Marketing.

Tracy added: “Everyone in the firm is aware of the hard work required to pass professional exams so we highly commend and offer our warm congratulations to Robin, Jade and Caitlin.”

The new recruits were officially welcomed to the company at a recent away day which celebrated the firm’s 90-year anniversary, held at A Day in the country, Aynho. There were many activities throughout the day and a pop-up performance from Opera Anywhere where four performers spent the day ‘acting’ so they could surprise everyone with their singing during the celebration barbecue.

Whitley Stimpson promotes flexible working for staff and, where appropriate offers employees the opportunity of hybrid working where employees are based partly from home. The company has a staff of 83 people based in offices throughout Banbury, Bicester, High Wycombe and Witney.