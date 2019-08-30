Banbury agency creates jobs as orders grow

Jobs are being created at a Banbury-based digital marketing agency as demand for its services grows.

Technique Web, which is located in Wildmere Close, Wildmere Industrial Estate, is recruiting extra staff to cope with a surge in client orders and partnerships with national and local businesses and networks.

The firm specialises in web design, hosting, web support and search engine optimisation.

Technique Web’s head of digital, Laurence Caro, said: “We are really proud of what we have achieved over the last 18 months.

“We’re incredibly passionate about delivering fantastic results for our clients and it’s really humbling to see that our hard work is paying off.

“As part of the Technique Print Group, we are able to offer a full-service marketing suite which covers website design, printing, and graphic design - all in-house.”

The current team is made up of three designers, three developers plus a business development specialist, project manager and two directors.

In total, the team has more than 25 years’ experience producing digital projects for use online.

Managing director Karl Smith said: “As we take on more clients, our output has increased and the new members of the team that we are recruiting will play a crucial role in our rapidly growing business.”

Technique Web is the online department within the Technique Print Group, which was created in 1997.

The team at Technique Web has been creating websites and working with both local and national clients since 2002 during which time staff have seen a huge development of the web.

Anyone who is looking for a career in web design and digital marketing is urged to visit the company’s website at www.techniqueweb.co.uk for vacancies.