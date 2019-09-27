Banbury accountants name three new partners

A leading firm of accountants in Banbury has strengthened its leadership team in a bid to grow the business.

Wellers, which has offices in Horse Fair, has appointed three new partners.

They are Chris Thompson, Ross Andrews and Joe Lennon.

Christina Nawrocki, managing partner at Wellers, which employs 95 people across its offices in Banbury, Oxford, Thame and London, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Chris, Ross and Joe as partners.

“The promotions show that as a leading accountancy firm in the UK, Wellers is prepared to break the mould.

“We recognise the value of non-accountants like Chris; he has so much to offer in terms of his knowledge, strategic perspective, approach and ability to think differently about how the firm can be run.

“Equally, our promotions for Ross and Joe show that we’re by no means a traditional firm as far as accountants are concerned. If you’ve the motivation and commitment, you can go far at Wellers – and fast.”

She added: “These promotions are reward for all of their hard work, and the business benefits that they bring with them.

“We know they will continue their fantastic work, and will play a key part in our continued growth.

“In an unusual, yet proactive move for the accountancy profession, Chris Thompson has become the first non-accounting partner in the firm’s history.

“With a strong track record in business-to-business communications, Chris has successfully built up the marketing function at the firm over the last eight years and helped the firm embrace the digital movement.”

Ms Nawrocki added: “We also welcome Ross Andrews and Joe Lennon to the partnership.

“At 31 and 33 respectively, both have advanced to partner level at a quicker rate than is typical within the profession. This is a direct reflection of their abilities and unwavering commitment to both their clients and the firm.”